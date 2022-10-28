Donegal Christmas Toy Appeal 2022

Donegal Christmas Toy Appeal is looking for 50 people to become Secret Santa’s to 50

children in Donegal this Christmas.

Lifestart Services, a non profit based in Newtowncunningham work with hundreds of families in Donegal. They have identified some families who are struggling with affording gifts for Christmas.

Volunteer Secret Santa’s sign up for the Christmas Toy Appeal and are matched with a child. Each secret santa is given the child’s age and some anonymous information on them. They are recommended to spend €50-€70 on the child’s gifts. Lifestart will be collecting gifts from collection points across Donegal in late November and distributing them in time for Christmas to the families.

Make someone’s Christmas and sign up to be a Secret Santa today by emailing ChristmasToyAppealDonegal@gmail.com.

Online Sign up form: https://forms.gle/wVcWnxz7g4wEXbK88

Quotes:

“For those parents who may find it difficult to provide toys for their children at Christmas

time, the Secret Santa appeal is a wonderful initiative which helps so many parents and

relieves the pressure when everything is so expensive. Every child deserves to experience

the magic of Christmas and the Secret Santa Appeal is a way of bringing a little magic to

their lives”. (Mary Walker Callaghan, Regional Manager, Lifestart Services)

“It is not always easy to make ends meet and some families in Donegal are really struggling

this year more than most. Shopping as a Secret Santa is a rewarding way to give back to the

local community. It feels special to go and pick out gifts you know will be cherished by the

parent who gets to give them and the child that receives them.”.

Louise McCormack (Volunteer, Donegal Christmas Toy Appeal)