Donegal cleans up in Tidy Towns Awards

Buncrana has been named Donegal’s tidiest town, followed by Letterkenny and Carrigart in second and third place.

Trim in Co Meath has taken the overall prize at the SuperValu Tidy Towns awards being named Tidiest Large Town.

Elsewhere in Donegal, Raphoe, Moville and Glenties also received a bronze award for their efforts while Gola Island has claimed the county’s Endeavour Award.

In special awards, Castlefinn Tidy Towns has claimed the Bat Conservation Ireland Award and Dungloe has been recognised in the youth category of the Sustainable Development Goals Award.

Carrigart was highly commended in the Gaeltacht award category while Buncrana was the winner of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan in the large town category.