Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Donegal cleans up in Tidy Towns Awards

Buncrana has been named Donegal’s tidiest town, followed by Letterkenny and Carrigart in second and third place.

Trim in Co Meath has taken the overall prize at the SuperValu Tidy Towns awards being named Tidiest Large Town.

Elsewhere in Donegal, Raphoe, Moville and Glenties also received a bronze award for their efforts while Gola Island has claimed the county’s Endeavour Award.

In special awards, Castlefinn Tidy Towns has claimed the Bat Conservation Ireland Award and Dungloe has been recognised in the youth category of the Sustainable Development Goals Award.

Carrigart was highly commended in the Gaeltacht award category while Buncrana was the winner of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan in the large town category.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Donegal cleans up in Tidy Towns Awards

28 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

28 October 2022
trawlers 2
News, Playback, Top Stories

EU must stand up to countries breaching quota agreements – Pringle

28 October 2022
ffagmpic
Audio, News, Top Stories

“This is not my national political comeback” – Coughlan

28 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Donegal cleans up in Tidy Towns Awards

28 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

28 October 2022
trawlers 2
News, Playback, Top Stories

EU must stand up to countries breaching quota agreements – Pringle

28 October 2022
ffagmpic
Audio, News, Top Stories

“This is not my national political comeback” – Coughlan

28 October 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH and Community Healthcare management promise an integrated approach this winter

28 October 2022
davidwalliams
Entertainment

David Walliams’ special message for the pupils of Scoil Mhuire Creeslough

28 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube