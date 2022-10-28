Donegal road users warned of dangers of dark evenings

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is appealing to all road users as the clocks go back this weekend, to exercise extreme caution.

As winter begins, the group is urging pedestrians, runners, walkers and cyclists in particular to be safe and be seen by wearing high visability clothing, carrying a torch and to ensure bicycle lights are working and for cyclists to wear a helmet.

Motorists are being reminded also to check their vehicle is fit for winter.

To date, this year, six peolpe have died on Donegal roads with more seriously injured.

Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell is urging drivers to look out for vulnerable road users: