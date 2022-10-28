Dr. Lynn Ramsey from Ramelton is new director of The Teaching Council

New Director of The Teaching Council lives in Ramelton, Donegal.

Dr. Lynn Ramsey will take up her appointment as Director in February 2023

The Teaching Council has announced the appointment of Dr. Lynn Ramsey, Ramelton, Co. Donegal, as Director of the Council. Dr. Ramsey will take up her role on 1st February 2023, joining the Teaching Council from the Irish Universities Association where she is currently Director of MicroCreds – the IUA’s national lifelong learning framework for accredited micro-credential qualifications.

The Teaching Council is Ireland’s professional standards body for the teaching profession, which promotes and regulates professional standards in teaching. It acts in the interests of the public good while upholding and enhancing standards in the teaching profession.

Originally from Scotland, Dr. Ramsey lives in Clooney, Ramelton, Co. Donegal. She was also formerly Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Programme Manager for the West/Northwest Higher Education Cluster. She worked at LYIT (now Atlantic Technological University) from 2008 – 2021.

Dr. Ramsey is currently Chair of the National Forum for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning, a Board Member of the Higher Education Authority and co-chairs the Bologna Follow-Up Group Working Group on Learning and Teaching.

She holds a PhD in EU law from the University of Glasgow, a Masters of Education in Leadership and Management from Trinity College Dublin and has held academic and leadership positions in universities in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Michelle Keane, Chairperson of the Teaching Council said, “We welcome Lynn’s appointment where she will bring insight, knowledge and expertise based on a strong track record of leadership and management in Irish education. Her experience and contribution will be of significant benefit to the work of the Council as we continue to promote and support the high standards of the teaching profession in Ireland.”

Director Designate of the Teaching Council, Dr. Lynn Ramsey said, “I am privileged to join the Teaching Council as Director knowing that teaching makes an immensely important contribution to our societal wellbeing and overall national progress. I look forward to working closely with the Chairperson and Council members, with my colleagues and all stakeholders in delivering on the statutory role and objectives of the Council in the interests of teachers, pupils, students, schools, and communities served by the profession.”

Chairperson, Michelle Keane added, “Pending Dr. Ramsey’s appointment in February, Ms. Phil Fox will continue as Acting Director of the Teaching Council and will then continue in her role as Deputy Director. Ms. Fox has served with distinction and we express our warm appreciation to her for her diligence, direction, leadership and support during the past year.”

Dr. Ramsey succeeds former Director, Tomás Ó Ruairc who was appointed to the role of Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Education in January.