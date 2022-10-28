EU must stand up to countries breaching quota agreements – Pringle

A Donegal TD says the European Union is failing to impose consequences on countries that set unilateral quotas for mackerel, despite several years of breaching agreements.

At a meeting of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine on Tuesday evening, Deputy Pringle questioned Minister Charlie McConalogue on the issue of unilateral quotas set by Norway, the Faroes and Iceland.

Deputy Pringle says Minister McConalogue and his fellow EU ministers are not doing enough to ensure reasonable quotas are in place…………..