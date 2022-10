Former Tanaiste elected Chair of Donegal Fianna Fail

Former Tanaiste Mary Coughlan has been elected Chair of the Donegal Executive of Fianna Fáil.

She was returned unanimously at the executive’s AGM in Ballybofey last night.

The elected Donegal Fianna Fáil Executive consisted of;

Mary Coughlan, Chairperson

Claudia Kennedy, Vice Chairperson

Susan Meehan, Secretary

Desmond Lynch, Treasurer

Walter McGrory, Assistant Treasurer

Gavin McGowan, PRO

Gemma McGrory Fitzgerald, PRO

Bernard O’Callaghan, National Committee

Noel McGowan, Honorary President

Picture- Front Row, L-R, Noel McGowan, Claudia Kennedy, Mary Coughlan, Senator Eugene Murphy, Susan Meehan, Bernard O’Callaghan, Gemma McGrory Fitzgerald

Back Row, L-R, Cllr Ciaran Brogan, Gavin McGowan, Cllr Donal Coyle, Demond Lynch, Minister Charlie McConalogue TD, Cllr Patrick McGowan, Senator Niall Blaney, Walter McGrory, Cllr Donal Kelly, Cllr Gerry Crawford, Cllr Liam Blaney, Cllr Anthony Molloy.