Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Gardai urge caution with surface water reported on roads

Care is being urged on the roads this morning with large amounts of surface water on several roads in the region.

Flooding is being reported in the vicinity of the Polestar and Dry Arch Roundabouts in Letterkenny, as well as on the dual carriageway on the way in to town.

Gardai say there is a lot of surface water on all roads in the county, and increased caution is needed in all areas.

Meanwhile, in Derry, the PSNI say the Clooney Road is closed between Greysteel and the City Airport roundabout due to flooding. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Gardai urge caution with surface water reported on roads

28 October 2022
ffagmpic
News, Top Stories

Former Tanaiste elected Chair of Donegal Fianna Fail

28 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Two dead and one critically ill after Monaghan collision

28 October 2022
Castlefin Flood
News, Top Stories

Public Information Day being held on Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme

28 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Gardai urge caution with surface water reported on roads

28 October 2022
ffagmpic
News, Top Stories

Former Tanaiste elected Chair of Donegal Fianna Fail

28 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Two dead and one critically ill after Monaghan collision

28 October 2022
Castlefin Flood
News, Top Stories

Public Information Day being held on Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme

28 October 2022
Elderly Woman in Cold Weather - Dec 2010
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pilot retrofitting scheme in Lifford Stranorlar MD ‘positive’ initiative

28 October 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Government keen to get redress scheme up and running’ – Tanaiste

28 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube