Gardai urge caution with surface water reported on roads

Care is being urged on the roads this morning with large amounts of surface water on several roads in the region.

Flooding is being reported in the vicinity of the Polestar and Dry Arch Roundabouts in Letterkenny, as well as on the dual carriageway on the way in to town.

Gardai say there is a lot of surface water on all roads in the county, and increased caution is needed in all areas.

Meanwhile, in Derry, the PSNI say the Clooney Road is closed between Greysteel and the City Airport roundabout due to flooding. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.