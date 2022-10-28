Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE support for Creeslough to continue

The HSE has confirmed that it will continue to offer support in Creeslough.

The HSE support service in the village will only be available this coming Tuesday and Wednesday in private rooms behind Brennan’s Pharmacy, after which a consistent presence will not be available.

The HSE Support Line however will remain open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

The HSE continues to advise people to attend their GP for access to services if and when they feel it is required and priority routes to services will continue for those impacted by the tragedy.

A number of tailored community support events will be provided in the coming months including one on Wednesday at 7pm in association with St. Michael’s GAA club, in the club house in Dunfanaghy.

