Lee McColgan and Jack Parke feature as Ireland Amateur side Qualify for UEFA Region’s Cup

 

The Irish Amateur side have qualified for the UEFA Regions Cup finals next Summer following a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Romania in this morning’s Group 6 qualifier in Albena, Bulgaria.

Ireland required Bulgaria to drop points against San Marino in the group’s other fixture and when they drew 1-1 this afternoon it confirmed Gerry Davis’ side spot at the tournament.

It caps off a fine week for Ireland who qualify with a game to spare. They kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 triumph over San Marino on Tuesday with this morning’s win placing them top of the group following a polished and disciplined display over the Romanians.

Today’s performance was excellent from start to finish as the Irish executed a tactical game plan to claim the three points on offer.

Goals from Jack McMullen, Sam Burgess, Eoin Murphy and a Stephen Chambers penalty eased them to a comfortable win with their opponents finishing the match with nine players after two second half dismissals.

Cockhill Celtic’s Lee Mccolgan started for the 2nd game in a row , And Head Coach Davis was able to empty his bench with debut appearances for Bonagee United’s Jack Parke, and Gary Cunningham and Glen Daly while Kilbarrack United’s Deiric Hyland and Aaron Humphries also saw game time coming in off the bench.

FAI AMATEURS: Brendan O’Connell (Gary Cunningham 78); Lee McColgan (Jack Parke 68), Adam Crowley, Jack McMullan, AJ O’Connor, Nathan Broderick, Stephen Chambers (Aaron Humphries 68), Luke Casey, Chris Smith, Eoin Murphy (Deiric Hyland 69), Sam Burgess (Glen Daly)

