Pilot retrofitting scheme in Lifford Stranorlar MD ‘positive’ initiative

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District says there’s been positive feedback regarding a pilot retrofitting scheme being carried out in the district.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says that three housing schemes in the Lifford and Castefin areas have been provided with retrofitted air-to-water heating, as well as updated insulation and home wiring to try and cut energy costs and fossil fuel usage.

He says there is the potential for the scheme to be rolled out in further areas of Donegal: