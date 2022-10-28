Public Information Day being held on Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme

Donegal County Council is holding a Public Information Day on the Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme.

The event will detail plans on the preferred option for the scheme.

A Public Information Day on the Preferred Option for the Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme will take place on 10th November in the CPI Centre, Castlefinn.

Members of the project team from Donegal County Council, the OPW and consultants, RPS will present the Preferred Option and advise how submissions made during the first Public Consultation have been considered.

Works are expected to commence in 2025 and will consist of the construction of earthen embankments to protect against flooding from the River Finn and Castlefinn watercourse. The culvert of Burn Bridge and of the Castlefinn watercourse will both be rebuilt.

A residential property and an agricultural building in Coolyslin to the south of the River Finn will also be relocated out of the Finn floodplain.

People are encouraged to attend the drop in event between 4pm and 8pm.