Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Public Information Day being held on Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme

Donegal County Council is holding a Public Information Day on the Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme.

The event will detail plans on the preferred option for the scheme.

A Public Information Day on the Preferred Option for the Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme will take place on 10th November in the CPI Centre, Castlefinn.

Members of the project team from Donegal County Council, the OPW and consultants, RPS will present the Preferred Option and advise how submissions made during the first Public Consultation have been considered.

Works are expected to commence in 2025 and will consist of the construction of earthen embankments to protect against flooding from the River Finn and Castlefinn watercourse. The culvert of Burn Bridge and of the Castlefinn watercourse will both be rebuilt.

A residential property and an agricultural building in Coolyslin to the south of the River Finn will also be relocated out of the Finn floodplain.

People are encouraged to attend the drop in event between 4pm and 8pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Gardai urge caution with surface water reported on roads

28 October 2022
ffagmpic
News, Top Stories

Former Tanaiste elected Chair of Donegal Fianna Fail

28 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Two dead and one critically ill after Monaghan collision

28 October 2022
Castlefin Flood
News, Top Stories

Public Information Day being held on Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme

28 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Gardai urge caution with surface water reported on roads

28 October 2022
ffagmpic
News, Top Stories

Former Tanaiste elected Chair of Donegal Fianna Fail

28 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Two dead and one critically ill after Monaghan collision

28 October 2022
Castlefin Flood
News, Top Stories

Public Information Day being held on Castlefinn Flood Relief Scheme

28 October 2022
Elderly Woman in Cold Weather - Dec 2010
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pilot retrofitting scheme in Lifford Stranorlar MD ‘positive’ initiative

28 October 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Government keen to get redress scheme up and running’ – Tanaiste

28 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube