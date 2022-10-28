“This is not my national political comeback” – Coughlan

Former Tanaiste Mary Coughlan has stressed her decision to accept the Chair of the Donegal County Executive of Fianna Fail is not an indication that she is eyeing a return to national politics.

She was elected to the chair unanimously at the executive’s AGM last night, and a new board was elected which Ms Coughlan says will invigorate the party and help secure more representation into the future.

When, Greg Hughes suggested she would be the perfect running mate for Minister Charlie McConalogue at the next election, she stressed she is not ruling anything in or out……….