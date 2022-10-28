Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two dead and one critically ill after Monaghan collision

A man and woman have been killed in a road crash near Castleblaney in County Monaghan.

Another person’s critical after the collision involving a lorry and two cars,which happened on the N2 at Mullaghnee at around quarter past 6 yesterday evening.

A man and woman in their 60s who were in one of the cars were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 60s who was a passenger in the second car was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for her injuries, which are critical.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Pic from Google Maps

