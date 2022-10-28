UK Environment Secretary confirms Stormont election will be called today

A British Government minister’s confirmed there will be a pre-Christmas election in Northern Ireland after a deadline to restore powersharing passed without agreement.

The DUP’s still blocking the formation of an executive at Stormont, in protest over the post-Brexit Protocol.

Now the UK environment secretary Therese Coffey says voters will “definitely” go to the polls, as local parties were unable to break the political deadlock……….

Alliance leader Naomi Long says she’s embarrassed to be associated with politics at Stormont…………