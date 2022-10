Finn Harps drop down to the League of Ireland First Division after Friday’s 3-1 loss to UCD at Finn Park.

Harps needed to avoid defeat to keep their survival hopes alive and the home side lead through a Conor Tourish goal.

The hosts would however conceded three goals after that and relegation was confirmed after another disappointing night in Ballybofey.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan says it’s a tough one to take:

Barry McNamee told Diarmaid Doherty they weren’t good enough all year: