John is joined by Doug Allan to talk about his new show ‘IT’S A WRAP: DOUG ALLAN’ where you can call in for an evening of behind the scenes stories for all the family, with highlights from the most challenging assignments of his 35 years filming wildlife in the remotest places on Earth. Find out if snow leopards or leopard seals are the most scary; discover how to get close to the biggest fish in the sea and whether your eyeballs freeze at minus 50.