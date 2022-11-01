Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana house ransacked and cash stolen

Buncrana Gardaí are investigating after a house in Buncrana was ransacked and cash stolen.

The incident occurred at a house on the Lenamore Road, Muff between 5.30pm on Friday October 28 and 6pm on Sunday October 30.

The residents of the property went away for a few days only to discover upon their return that the house had been ransacked and a sum of cash had been stolen.

There was no damage caused to any property.

Gardaí appeal to residents in the area to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 if they observed any suspicious activity in the area between those dates or if they have any
relevant information in relation to the incident.

