Gardaí appeal following number of weekend burglaries Donegal

A number of burglaries have occurred over the weekend in areas along the border.

On Friday October 28 Gardaí were contacted by a home owner at Slievebuck, Raphoe at approx. 7.40pm.

They had observed activity on their ‘ring doorbell’ a short time beforehand and felt that something wasn’t right.

Gardaí went immediately to the address and they seen that the door and window of the house had been forced open.

This burglary is believed to have happened between 7.30pm and

7.40pm. Nothing had been stolen from the property.

A burglary occurred at a house in the area of Porthall, Lifford on Friday the 28 th of October between 7.35pm and 8.45pm.

The side patio door of the property was forced open and the house was ransacked.

A sum of money and some jewellery (two watches and two gold

rings) were stolen from the property.

Meanwhile, a burglary occurred at a house at Kildrum, Upper

Killea, Carrigans on Friday October 28 between

the hours of 8pm and 10.30pm.

The resident of the house had left to visit a family member and when she returned she discovered that the front door had been

kicked in and the house had been ransacked.

An Apple Ipad was stolen from the property.

A burglary also occurred at a house at Long Lane, Newtowncunningham on Saturday the 29 th of October at approx. 9.20pm.

The back door of a house was forced open and entry was gained.

One bedroom was ransacked and a second bedroom was entered but when the intruder realised that the resident of the house was in bed, they fled.

Nothing was taken from the property.

CCTV was viewed and three people can be observed entering the property.

All three were wearing hats, gloves and face coverings.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh had this advice for homeowners on securing their homes…