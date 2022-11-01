Improvement in recruitment at LUH

The CEO of Saolta says there has been an improvement in recruiting healthcare staff to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Last week, the winter plan was announced and it included initiatives to support hospital admission avoidance, and promote patient flow across all acute and community healthcare facilities.

The initiatives include recruitment of staff to maximise usage of community support services, and the enhancement of the minor injuries service the the Emergency Department through the recruitment of dedicated staff.

A GP Liaison Nurse will be recruited to support provision of the right care in the right place, and facilitate admission avoidance, while staff will be recruited to support and target weekend discharge from Letterkenny University Hospital.

Meanwhile, four additional Emergency Medicine Consultants for LUH have been sanctioned for recruitment by the Minister for Health.

Saolta Group CEO Tony Canavan says recruitment at Letterkenny University Hospital has improved and the level of staff retention is quite good..