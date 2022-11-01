Male taken to hospital after assault by couple of males

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating after a male was assaulted by ‘a couple of males.’

The assault that occurred in the area of Ard Ban, Long Lane, Letterkenny on Monday, October 31 at approximately 6pm.

A male youth is believed to have been walking at that location

with a female when he was approached by a couple of males and was assaulted by them.

The youth in question attended Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the assault ton contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh says…