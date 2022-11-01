Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mica homeowners serve claim in High Court

A statement of claim has been served in the High Court today on Cassidys, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland on behalf of Mica homeowners.

It’s the first statement of claims issued and has been submitted by Coleman Legal on behalf of William and Grainne Doherty.

The claim has been issued today to Cassidy Brothers Concrete Products Limited, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

The plaintiffs, William and Grainne Doherty are claiming damages for breach of contract, negligence and breach of duty including statutory duty, such other Order the Court shall see fit, Interest pursuant to statute and costs.

Construction of the Doherty’s home in Urbleragh, Malin Head began in 2005 and the homeowners moved in on 2008 on completion.

In the latter half of 2016, cracks started to appear in the render outside the family home.

Following testing, it was established that the property had a mica content of 42% and will have to be demolished.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday November 1st

1 November 2022
court
News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners serve claim in High Court

1 November 2022
car-sales-up
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up over 5% in Donegal

1 November 2022
bigbrother
Entertainment

Big Brother Reboot Delayed

1 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday November 1st

1 November 2022
court
News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners serve claim in High Court

1 November 2022
car-sales-up
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up over 5% in Donegal

1 November 2022
bigbrother
Entertainment

Big Brother Reboot Delayed

1 November 2022
the crown]
Entertainment

Princess Diana’s infamous line about her marriage to feature in The Crown

1 November 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to avail of Croí Cónaíthe Fund

1 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube