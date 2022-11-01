Mica homeowners serve claim in High Court

A statement of claim has been served in the High Court today on Cassidys, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland on behalf of Mica homeowners.

It’s the first statement of claims issued and has been submitted by Coleman Legal on behalf of William and Grainne Doherty.

The claim has been issued today to Cassidy Brothers Concrete Products Limited, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

The plaintiffs, William and Grainne Doherty are claiming damages for breach of contract, negligence and breach of duty including statutory duty, such other Order the Court shall see fit, Interest pursuant to statute and costs.

Construction of the Doherty’s home in Urbleragh, Malin Head began in 2005 and the homeowners moved in on 2008 on completion.

In the latter half of 2016, cracks started to appear in the render outside the family home.

Following testing, it was established that the property had a mica content of 42% and will have to be demolished.