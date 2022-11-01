Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National wind and rain warning issued

A national status yellow wind and rain warning will be in effect tomorrow.

Met Eireann says the alert will start at 4am, and run until 9pm.

It says there will be severe and damaging gusts, while some heavy rain will lead to some flooding.

