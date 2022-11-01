New car registrations up over 5% in Donegal

The number of new car registrations in Donegal has increased over 5%.

2,510 new cars have been registered in the county so far this year.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, nationally, new car registrations are down 2.1%.

Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI says new car sales are still over 10% behind Pre-Covid 2019.

He added that in the short term, concerns over both increasing energy costs and raw material supply shortages have the potential to slow down the growth in EV sales.