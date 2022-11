The Northern Ireland Secretary will hold talks with the North’s party leaders today following his failure to call a fresh assembly election on Friday.

Chris Heaton-Harris has a legal obligation to call an election after Stormont politicians failed to reform an executive six months on from May’s assembly election.

The DUP is refusing to re-enter powersharing over its objection to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Fine Gael spokesperson on European Affairs Neale Richmond believes a deal is unlikely.