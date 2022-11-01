Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 4,000 crimes recorded in Donegal in 2021

Garda Station across Donegal recorded 4,443 crimes during 2021.

News figures revealed by the Irish Independent show 40 per cent of garda stations across the country recorded an increase in crime last year compared to pre-covid levels in 2019.

According to the figures, Letterkenny Garda Station recorded 1,317 crimes during 2021, the highest number in the county.

Out of 36 stations in Donegal, Buncrana recorded the second highest number in the county with 336 crimes followed by Ballybofey with 283, Carndonagh with 240 and Bundoran with 230 crimes.

Crime more than doubled on pre-Covid levels in Mountcharles while a sizeable increase in crime rates in Carndonagh with the area registering an increase of 52 percent.

In contrast, Dungloe Garda Station witnessed a significant reduction of 57 percent in recorded crimes while Letterkenny Garda Station recorded a drop of 37 percent over the past three years.

The incidence of fraud, which rose dramatically across the country in 2021, resulted in the offence being the most reported crime in 70 stations including in Glenties.

