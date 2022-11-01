Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Range Rover stolen in Eglinton may be in Donegal – PSNI

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a Range Rover stolen in Eglinton over the past two days.

The black Range Rover Velar was stolen from Ervey Court in Eglinton at some point 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon and 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Police say they are treating this incident as a keyless car theft and one line of enquiry is that the vehicle may have been taken across the Border into Donegal, They say they and we have been in touch with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

Police say they’re anxious to hear from anyone with information about the movements or whereabouts of the vehicle, or from anyone who is offered a similar vehicle for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Police say with advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to vehicles by redirecting the wireless signal from key fobs, and only need to be within a few metres of the key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.

They’re urging people to be vigilant, saying the keyless entry cars being targeted by thieves in this way tend to be very expensive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

the crown]
Entertainment

Princess Diana’s infamous line about her marriage to feature in The Crown

1 November 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to avail of Croí Cónaíthe Fund

1 November 2022
immaceleb
Entertainment

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here line up

1 November 2022
mariahcarey
Entertainment

Mariah Carey has transitioned to Christmas

1 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

the crown]
Entertainment

Princess Diana’s infamous line about her marriage to feature in The Crown

1 November 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to avail of Croí Cónaíthe Fund

1 November 2022
immaceleb
Entertainment

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here line up

1 November 2022
mariahcarey
Entertainment

Mariah Carey has transitioned to Christmas

1 November 2022
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

National wind and rain warning issued

1 November 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Range Rover stolen in Eglinton may be in Donegal – PSNI

1 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube