Range Rover stolen in Eglinton may be in Donegal – PSNI

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a Range Rover stolen in Eglinton over the past two days.

The black Range Rover Velar was stolen from Ervey Court in Eglinton at some point 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon and 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Police say they are treating this incident as a keyless car theft and one line of enquiry is that the vehicle may have been taken across the Border into Donegal, They say they and we have been in touch with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

Police say they’re anxious to hear from anyone with information about the movements or whereabouts of the vehicle, or from anyone who is offered a similar vehicle for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Police say with advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to vehicles by redirecting the wireless signal from key fobs, and only need to be within a few metres of the key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.

They’re urging people to be vigilant, saying the keyless entry cars being targeted by thieves in this way tend to be very expensive.