Two people taken to hospital following Ballybofey collision

Two people were injured in a two vehicle collision in Ballybofey.

Gardaí are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at Chestnut Road, Ballybofey on Wednesday October 26 shortly before 7.30pm.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were removed from the scene to be taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for medical treatment.

None of the injuries sustained are believed to be life threatening in nature.

Gardaí appeal to any witnesses to the collision to make

contact.

If anybody captured the collision on their dash cam footage, we ask them to make the footage available to Gardaí. Gardaí in

Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100.