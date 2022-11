A male youth was treated in hospital after he was assaulted in Letterkenny.

A male youth was assaulted by another male youth in the area of the Market Square, Letterkenny on Wednesday October 26 between 7.30pm and 7.50pm.

The injured youth fled into a shop across the road, at Main Street and was followed by a couple more youths, one of whom

assaulted him again.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh is appealing for information..