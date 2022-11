Letterkenny Gaels are into the semi finals of the Ulster Junior Club Football Championship after they claimed a one point victory over Armagh champions, Derrynoose.

1-13 to 1-12 was how it finished with Brendan O’Brien scoring their crucial goal as their historic year continues.

The Gaels had trailed 1-07 to 0-03 at half time but a strong second half showing helped the Donegal champions into the final four.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gary McDaid report from Crossmaglen…