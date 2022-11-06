Month’s Mind masses for Creeslough victims announced

Month’s mind masses for a number of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy will be taking place at St Michael’s Church in the village over the coming week.

The first month’s mind mass will be for 49 year old Martina Martin, taking place at 7:30pm on Monday evening, the 7th of November.

A joint month’s mind mass for 39 year old Catherine O’Donnell, and her 13 year old son James Monaghan, will take place on Friday the 11th of November, also at 7:30pm.

The month’s mind mass for 24 year old Jessica Gallagher will take place at 6pm on Saturday the 12th of November, with the month’s mind for 59 year old Hughie Kelly taking place at 9am on Sunday the 13th.

Timetable of masses at St Michael’s Church Creeslough for the upcoming week: