Reaction: Dundalk win at Derry City – Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City lost their final game of the Premier Division season losing 0-1 to Dundalk on Sunday evening at the Brandywell.

The win for the visitors wasn’t enough for them to take second place of Derry, who with a better goal difference finished in the runners up spot.

Derry’s season is not done just yet with a cup final against Shelbourne to come next week but they will be without Sadou Diallo who was one of two players sent off in the first half.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says they will find a way in his absence:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/MON-HIGGINS.mp3