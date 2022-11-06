Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Reaction: Dundalk win at Derry City – Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City lost their final game of the Premier Division season losing 0-1 to Dundalk on Sunday evening at the Brandywell.

The win for the visitors wasn’t enough for them to take second place of Derry, who with a better goal difference finished in the runners up spot.

Derry’s season is not done just yet with a cup final against Shelbourne to come next week but they will be without Sadou Diallo who was one of two players sent off in the first half.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says they will find a way in his absence:

On the defeat to Dundalk, Higgins felt they deserved more out of the game:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

o deer
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for issue of deer collisions in West Donegal to be addressed

7 November 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Month’s Mind masses for Creeslough victims announced

6 November 2022
donegal mountain rescue x
News, Top Stories

Two Errigal walkers rescued by Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

6 November 2022
musician-2708190_1920
News, Top Stories

€4 million grant handed out to help night time economy

6 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

o deer
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for issue of deer collisions in West Donegal to be addressed

7 November 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Month’s Mind masses for Creeslough victims announced

6 November 2022
donegal mountain rescue x
News, Top Stories

Two Errigal walkers rescued by Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

6 November 2022
musician-2708190_1920
News, Top Stories

€4 million grant handed out to help night time economy

6 November 2022
Sinn Fein
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein support down 3 percent in latest polls, still largest party

6 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

5 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube