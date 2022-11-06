Setanta set up last four clash with Na Magha in Ulster JHC

Setanta are into the last four of the Ulster Junior Club Hurling Championship after they beat Eoghan Ruadh 1-16 to 2-11 in O’Donnell Park.

Mark McCann’s goal helped the Tyrone champions into a 1-06 to 0-06 lead at half time.

Davin Flynn then netted the all important Setanta goal before Brandon Molloy fired in Eoghan Ruadh’s second goal.

Bernard Lafferty, Josh McGee Connelly and a Flynn point helped the Donegal champions into the semi final who will play Na Magha next Sunday after the beat Warrenpoint 4-18 to 1-12.

Oisin Kelly reports from O’Donnell Park…