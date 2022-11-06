Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Setanta set up last four clash with Na Magha in Ulster JHC

Setanta are into the last four of the Ulster Junior Club Hurling Championship after they beat Eoghan Ruadh 1-16 to 2-11 in O’Donnell Park.

Mark McCann’s goal helped the Tyrone champions into a 1-06 to 0-06 lead at half time.

Davin Flynn then netted the all important Setanta goal before Brandon Molloy fired in Eoghan Ruadh’s second goal.

Bernard Lafferty, Josh McGee Connelly and a Flynn point helped the Donegal champions into the semi final who will play Na Magha next Sunday after the beat Warrenpoint 4-18 to 1-12.

Oisin Kelly reports from O’Donnell Park…

