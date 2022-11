Letterkenny Gaels advanced to the final four of the Ulster Junior Football Club Championship after a one point victory over Derrynoose.

Brendan O’Brien’s goal was the big score of the game as the Donegal champions won 1-13 to 1-12 in Crossmaglen.

After the game, Gaels captain Conor Browne told Diarmaid Doherty it was a great day for the club…

After the game, Diarmaid also spoke with a proud Letterkenny Gaels joint manager Paul Melaugh…