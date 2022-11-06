Watch: Dylan Browne McMonagle crowned Champion Apprentice Jockey

Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed a winner on the final flat race meeting of the season and also earned the Irish Flat Champion Apprentice jockey crown for a second successive win.

The victory came on board the Eoin Doyle trained Cavallo Pazzo in Naas.

It was win number 53 of the season for the Donegal jockey who finished well ahead of his competitor for the Champion Apprentice crown, Mikey Sheehy.

Dylan Browne McMonagle spoke to Racing TV after he was crowned Champion Apprentice.