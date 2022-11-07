Appeal issued over man (79) missing from Bundoran

Gardaí at Ballyshannon are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 79-year-old Seamus McNulty, who is missing from Bundoran, Co. Donegal, since the 2nd of November, 2022.

Seamus McNulty was last seen at approximately 5:05pm on Wednesday evening the 2nd of November leaving a Hotel in Bundoran.

He is described as approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he wearing a three quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seamus McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.