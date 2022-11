A West Donegal Councillor says the frequent problem of cars hitting deer in rural parts of the county must be addressed.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that three vehicles, including an ambulance responding to an emergency in the Dungloe area, have had collisions with deer in the last week.

He says this is an urgent safety issue for both the animals and road users in the area, and that a solution must be found: