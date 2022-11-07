Four drivers arrested and vehicle seized during Garda operation in Inishowen

One vehicle was seized and four drivers arrested for suspected drink or drug driving in Inishowen over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Buncrana Roads Policing Unit assisted with a multi agency operation in the Carndonagh area alongside Revenue & Customs and the RSA.

A number of offences were detected.

Four drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence – 1 drug driving and 3 drink driving.

One vehicle was seized by Gardaí as the front brakes were excessively worn and were considered to be dangerously defective.

A rear tyre on another vehicle was discovered to be below the 1.6mm legal minimum tread depth.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.