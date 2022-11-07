I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here Monday night teaser

This year’s contestants on I’m A Celebrity dived right in facing terrifying heights and creepy crawlies in the jungle down under.

The first episode last night, which had 10.3 million viewers, saw former footballer Jill Scott encouraging camp mates during a task that involved walking to the edge of a plank which hovered 334ft in the air.

While former rugby union player Mike Tindall and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver faced a series of challenges to try to bag stars.

Coming up on tonight’s show, Olivia Attwood is rumored to have left the jungle after only 24 hours due to medical reasons, but not before she had completed the series first trial with fellow Jungle VIPs Chris Moyles, Boy George and Scarlette Douglas.