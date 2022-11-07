Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here Monday night teaser

This year’s contestants on I’m A Celebrity dived right in facing terrifying heights and creepy crawlies in the jungle down under.

The first episode last night, which had 10.3 million viewers, saw former footballer Jill Scott encouraging camp mates during a task that involved walking to the edge of a plank which hovered 334ft in the air.

While former rugby union player Mike Tindall and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver faced a series of challenges to try to bag stars.

Coming up on tonight’s show, Olivia Attwood is rumored to have left the jungle after only 24 hours due to medical reasons, but not before she had completed the series first trial with fellow Jungle VIPs Chris Moyles, Boy George  and Scarlette Douglas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

313961351_442353861411027_6864038052235943552_n
News, Top Stories

Four drivers arrested and vehicle seized during Garda operation in Inishowen

7 November 2022
immaceleb
Entertainment

I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here Monday night teaser

7 November 2022
Mica Home 2
News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for work to establish number of homes impacted by mica

7 November 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for information after car set on fire in Derry

7 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

313961351_442353861411027_6864038052235943552_n
News, Top Stories

Four drivers arrested and vehicle seized during Garda operation in Inishowen

7 November 2022
immaceleb
Entertainment

I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here Monday night teaser

7 November 2022
Mica Home 2
News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for work to establish number of homes impacted by mica

7 November 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for information after car set on fire in Derry

7 November 2022
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some healthcare staff still have not received their Covid-19 bonus

7 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube