Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2023 Oscars

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022

The Academy Awards have announced on their social media channels that Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of next year’s Oscars.

It will be the comedian’s third time presenting the ceremony, following his 2 consecutive year run in 2017 & 2018.

This 95th annual Academy Award Ceremony is set to be held on the 12th of March in Los Angeles.