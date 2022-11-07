Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2023 Oscars

The Academy Awards have announced on their social media channels that Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of next year’s Oscars.

It will be the comedian’s third time presenting the ceremony, following his 2 consecutive year run in 2017 & 2018.

This 95th annual Academy Award Ceremony is set to be held on the 12th of March in Los Angeles.

Top Stories

St Michael's Church, Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Counselling service to remain available to anyone impacted by Creeslough tragedy

7 November 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday November 7th

7 November 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Overnight roadworks at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

7 November 2022
immaceleb
Entertainment

Olivia Attwood forced to quit the jungle after 24hrs

7 November 2022
