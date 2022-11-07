Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lack of charge points the main barrier to EV purchases

A new survey by The Northern and Western Region Assembly shows seventy nine percent of people are unlikely to buy an electric car within the next 12 months.

The region, encompassing Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Monaghan and Cavan has 488 publicly available EV charge points, the lowest per square kilometre concentration on the island.

The NWRA says a target of one million electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030 is not achievable without the proper infrastructure in place.

Economist with the organisation John Daly says the percentage of people planning on buying an electric vehicle rises if more vehicle charging points were available………

