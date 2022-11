Overnight roadworks are to be carried out on the Roundabout at Lower Main Street Letterkenny on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Traffic Management in place between Ballymacool Terrace and the Roundabout and on Lower Main Street between the Junction with the Roundabout and the Oliver Plunket Road from 6pm on Thursday the 10th of November to 8am on Friday the 11th of November.

Diversions will be in place.