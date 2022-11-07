Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police appeal for information after car set on fire in Derry

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to an arson incident in the Forest Park area of Derry.

Shortly after 8.05am today, Monday 7th November, police received and responded to a report of a car on fire.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle, and we are treating the incident as deliberate ignition at this time.

Sergeant McDonald said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have any dash cam footage or information which could assist, to contact 101 and quote reference number 225 of 07/11/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement

