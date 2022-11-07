Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Some healthcare staff still have not received their Covid-19 bonus

Concerns have been raised that some of the healthcare staff in  Letterkenny University Hospital will not get their Covid-19 bonus until the new year.

A number of agency healthcare staff including HSE staff and those working in nursing homes, residential care facilities and home helps have not received their €1,000 bonus for working through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department have said all HSE staff have been paid but it is believed that some agency staff may be still waiting on the payment.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the HSE have hired a private sector company to provide the payment but they have not yet started work.

Deputy Pringle says it appears they are trying to hold out on making the payment until the new year..

