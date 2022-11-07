Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Stranger Things unveil title of season 5 episode 1

It seems that the writing for season 5 of Stranger Things has gotten underway. The show shared an image of the final draft of the script written by the Duffel Brothers across their social media platforms.

The episode is titled “Chapter 1: The Crawl”. Donegal Actress Amybeth McNulty who played Vicki in season four responded asking to get a copy of the script so she could read it to her cats.

 

 

