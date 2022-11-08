Cllr claims Bridgend-Buncrana Greenway preferred route creating ‘unfair bias’

An Inishowen Councillor claims there is an unfair bias against motorists with the chosen preferred route for the Bridgend to Buncrana Greenway.

The €10m project has been shelved and will no longer be delivered by the INTERREG programme. Construction of the greenway is not now due to start until 2025.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan has questioned who choose the preferred route for the project.

He says of the available options for the Greenway, the route chosen will have the greatest impact on locals: