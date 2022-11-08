Couple taking first legal action over defective blocks say they had no other option

The couple taking the first legal case relating to defective blocks say they felt they had no option.

William and Grainne Doherty borrowed money and spent €64,000 on remediation works when they realised their Malin Head home had Mica.

They replaced the outer leaf, but have since confirmed found that the inner blocks are also affected by Mica and other deleterious materials. This, they say, is a major concern, as those blocks are weight bearing blocks.

Grainne Doherty told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that when details of the redress schemes were released, they realised they would be excluded from them because they had acted themselves.

That, she says, was the final straw…………

You can listen to the full interview here……….