Coyle to defend title in December.

Connor Coyle will return to the ring next month back in Florida.

The Derry fighter will defend his NABA Middleweight title against Anibal Cleto Francisco (10-0 with 9KO’s) at the WBA convention in Orlando on Sunday 11th December.

Coyle has a polished 17-0 record with 7 of those wins via knock out while Francisco brings a 10-0 record to the table with 9 of those coming via stoppages.

Connor is keen to get back into action following the disappointment of his cancelled clash with Felix Cash  in October.

That fight was part of the Eubank Benn bill which was shelved after Benn failed a drugs test.

