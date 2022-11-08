Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Creeslough tragedy victims remembered in the Dáil

Tributes have been paid in the Dáil to the ten people who lost their lives in an explosion in Creeslough one month ago.

Yesterday marked one month since the explosion and today, members of Dáil Éireann paid tribute to those who died, their families, the emergency services and volunteers and the local community.

The tributes were lead by Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue and many TDs paid tribute to all of those impacted by the Creeslough tragedy.

Minister McConalogue says the day of the explosion will be etched into the souls of the people of Donegal for generations while Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty called for long-term counselling services to be made available to the community, as well as physical resources such as a new community hub…

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn also paid tribute to the victims..

