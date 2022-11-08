Gardai investigating burglaries in Letterkenny, Muff, Lifford and Killygordon

Gardai in Inishowen and Letterkenny are appealing for information about four burglaries, the most recent of which took place in the St Eunan’s GAA Clubhouse in Letterkenny during the early hours of yesterday morning.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating
a burglary that occurred at St. Eunan’s
GAA Club at Ballymacool, Letterkenny
in the early hours of Monday the 7 th of
November, at approx. 2.10am. Four
males who were aged approx. in their
late teens to early twenties prised a fire
exit door open and gained entry to the
building. A sum of cash and some
alcohol was stolen during the course of
the burglary. The males all had their
heads covered with their hoods up. We
appeal to anybody who travelled in
that area around that time and who
had a dash cam to make the footage
available to Gardaí. If anybody
observed these four males on foot in
the area around the time and can offer
a description of them, we ask them to
contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-
9167100. The Garda Confidential line
may be reached on 1800 666 111.
– On Thursday the 3 rd of November between
the hours of 5.15pm and 7.15pm, a
burglary took place at a house in the area
of Mullingar, Killygordon. The home
owner returned home to discover that a
rear window was ajar and that the house
had been ransacked. A quantity of
jewellery was stolen from the property (3
gold ladies bracelets and a gold garnet
brooch). Damage was caused to a light
outside the property also. We appeal to
residents in that area to contact Gardaí if
they noticed any suspicious vehicles or
activity in the area on that date. If
anybody has any relevant information in
relation to the incident, we ask them to
contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-
9167100. The Garda Confidential line may
be contacted on 1800 666 111.
– Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a
burglary that occurred at a house in the
area of The Haw, Lifford on Friday the 4 th
of November between 10am and 5pm.
The back door to the property was forced
open and entry gained. The house was
ransacked but nothing is believed to have
been stolen. We ask other residents in
that area to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny
on 074-9167100 if they observed any sort
of suspicious activity on that date or if
they have any relevant information.
– Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a
burglary that occurred at Carnamoyle,
Muff on Saturday the 5 th of November
between 8.30am and 2pm. A bedroom
window of a property had been forced
open and entry was gained. An obvious
search of the property had taken place
with items having been moved around. A
small sum of cash was stolen from the
property. If anybody observed any activity
in that area on that date that seemed
unusual or out of place, we ask them to
contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-
9320540. The Garda Confidential line may
be reached on 1800 666 111.
We advise the public to always report
suspicious activity/vehicles/people in their
area to Gardaí without delay. This may be
done by contacting one of the four 24/7
Garda Stations, Letterkenny on 074-9167100,
Milford on 074-9153060, Buncrana on 074-
9320540 or Ballyshannon on 071-9858530. In
the case of an emergency always call 999 or
112. We also advise the public to be alert
especially now as the long dark evenings are
here. Watch out for your neighbours,
especially for those who are older and more
vulnerable. Keep some lights on at your house
(Inside and outside) at all times whether you
are at home or not. Do not keep large
amounts of cash at your home. If you have
expensive jewellery, please invest in a good
solid safe and conceal it within your home.
Cash and jewellery have been the target of
recent burglaries. Use your house alarm if you
have one installed and ensure that your alarm
company are aware of your eircode as this
will ensure a quicker response time should
you require emergency assistance. Ensure
that your doors and windows are locked
before you leave your home regardless of
how long you intend to be away for. The days
of being able to leave your doors or windows
open and nipping out are long gone
unfortunately!