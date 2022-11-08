Gardai investigating burglaries in Letterkenny, Muff, Lifford and Killygordon

Gardai in Inishowen and Letterkenny are appealing for information about four burglaries, the most recent of which took place in the St Eunan’s GAA Clubhouse in Letterkenny during the early hours of yesterday morning.

At approximately 2.10 yesterday morning, gardai say four males in their late teens or early twenties forced a fire door open and entered the clubhouse.

Cash and alcohol were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Carnamoyle, Muff between 8.30 and 2pm on Saturday last. A bedroom window was forced open and the house searched. A small sum of cash was taken. Anyone who noticed anything unusual in the area on the day is asked to come forward.

On Friday, the back door of a house at the Haw, Lifford was forced open between 10am and 5pm.

The house was ransacked but nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the rear window of a house in Mullingar, Killygordon was forced open between 5.15pm and 7.15pm, and the house was ransacked. A quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in either area is asked to contact gardai in Letterkenny.

********************

Further details –

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating

a burglary that occurred at St. Eunan’s

GAA Club at Ballymacool, Letterkenny

in the early hours of Monday the 7 th of

November, at approx. 2.10am. Four

males who were aged approx. in their

late teens to early twenties prised a fire

exit door open and gained entry to the

building. A sum of cash and some

alcohol was stolen during the course of

the burglary. The males all had their

heads covered with their hoods up. We

appeal to anybody who travelled in

that area around that time and who

had a dash cam to make the footage

available to Gardaí. If anybody

observed these four males on foot in

the area around the time and can offer

a description of them, we ask them to

contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-

9167100. The Garda Confidential line

may be reached on 1800 666 111.

– On Thursday the 3 rd of November between

the hours of 5.15pm and 7.15pm, a

burglary took place at a house in the area

of Mullingar, Killygordon. The home

owner returned home to discover that a

rear window was ajar and that the house

had been ransacked. A quantity of

jewellery was stolen from the property (3

gold ladies bracelets and a gold garnet

brooch). Damage was caused to a light

outside the property also. We appeal to

residents in that area to contact Gardaí if

they noticed any suspicious vehicles or

activity in the area on that date. If

anybody has any relevant information in

relation to the incident, we ask them to

contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-

9167100. The Garda Confidential line may

be contacted on 1800 666 111.

– Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a

burglary that occurred at a house in the

area of The Haw, Lifford on Friday the 4 th

of November between 10am and 5pm.

The back door to the property was forced

open and entry gained. The house was

ransacked but nothing is believed to have

been stolen. We ask other residents in

that area to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny

on 074-9167100 if they observed any sort

of suspicious activity on that date or if

they have any relevant information.

– Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a

burglary that occurred at Carnamoyle,

Muff on Saturday the 5 th of November

between 8.30am and 2pm. A bedroom

window of a property had been forced

open and entry was gained. An obvious

search of the property had taken place

with items having been moved around. A

small sum of cash was stolen from the

property. If anybody observed any activity

in that area on that date that seemed

unusual or out of place, we ask them to

contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-

9320540. The Garda Confidential line may

be reached on 1800 666 111.

We advise the public to always report

suspicious activity/vehicles/people in their

area to Gardaí without delay. This may be

done by contacting one of the four 24/7

Garda Stations, Letterkenny on 074-9167100,

Milford on 074-9153060, Buncrana on 074-

9320540 or Ballyshannon on 071-9858530. In

the case of an emergency always call 999 or

112. We also advise the public to be alert

especially now as the long dark evenings are

here. Watch out for your neighbours,

especially for those who are older and more

vulnerable. Keep some lights on at your house

(Inside and outside) at all times whether you

are at home or not. Do not keep large

amounts of cash at your home. If you have

expensive jewellery, please invest in a good

solid safe and conceal it within your home.

Cash and jewellery have been the target of

recent burglaries. Use your house alarm if you

have one installed and ensure that your alarm

company are aware of your eircode as this

will ensure a quicker response time should

you require emergency assistance. Ensure

that your doors and windows are locked

before you leave your home regardless of

how long you intend to be away for. The days

of being able to leave your doors or windows

open and nipping out are long gone

unfortunately!