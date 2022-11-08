Kerr dominates SuperMoto at Nutts Corner

Supermoto racing returned last weekend, with the David Jeffries and Philip Wylie Memorial Races at Nutts Corner, under the auspices of the Temple MCC. Despite a damp start, the track soon dried up to give us some exciting and spectacular racing, both on solos and quads.

Man of the day was Richard Kerr, the Kilmacrenan man dominated the proceedings from start to finish, the only blip, being a slip off in race two, nevertheless he picked himself up and remounted to finish third.

Richard was also the winner of both David Jeffries and Philip Wylie Memorial Races, each time, pushed hard by his friend and rival, Scott Swann.

Richard’s younger brothers were also in action with Ivan taking a 4th position in race one and 9th and 7th in the cup races while Andrew had a 7th in the David Jeffries race and 9th in the main Philip Wylie race.

Richard leads the championship from Scott Swann while Andrew is 7th and Ivan 9th in the current standings after round 1.

Making a return to Supermoto, was third placed man Jordan McCord.

Prior the lunch break, all riders did a lap of honour, in memory of their fallen hero, Philip Wylie, before stopping at the front of the pits where they were all applauded by the spectators.

Justin Reid dominated the quad scene, with Tommy Muldoon and the exciting Paul Edgar providing the entertainment for second spot.

Credit to Temple MCC for an excellent meeting, which also saw a great number of spectators turn out to make ‘just like the good old days’ of Supermoto.